RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 SkyWest Inc, the world's largest regional airline group, booked a firm order for 18 E175 jets made by Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker said on Monday in a statement.

The new acquisition, valued at an estimated $800 million, will increase to 73 the number of E175 jets booked by SkyWest, Embraer added. The first delivery is expected for next year.

