By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 The U.S. Air Force on
Tuesday abruptly canceled a $355 million contract awarded to
Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer for 20
light-support aircraft, citing problems with documents used to
make the decision.
The Air Force, plagued by procurement scandals in the last
decade, said it would terminate the contract, effective Friday,
and investigate the award decision, which is being challenged in
federal claims court by competitor Hawker Beechcraft.
"While we pursue perfection, we sometimes fall
short, and when we do we will take corrective action," Air Force
Secretary Michael Donley said in a statement. "Since the
acquisition is still in litigation, I can only say that the Air
Force Senior Acquisition Executive, David Van Buren, is not
satisfied with the quality of the documentation supporting the
award decision."
The Air Force told the companies it was still deciding
whether to restart the contract award process with new rules or
to retain the previous rules, but Hawker would be allowed to
participate after being knocked out of the competition last
year. It will also seek to have Hawker's lawsuit dismissed.
General Donald Hoffman, commander of Air Force Materiel
Command, has ordered an investigation, said Air Force
spokeswoman Jennifer Cassidy. She declined to give further
details since the bids submitted to the Air Force contained
proprietary data from the companies.
News of the termination is a setback for the Air Force's
acquisition team, which has struggled to rebuild its reputation
after a series of embarrassing reversals during a decade-long
battle between Boeing Co and Europe's EADS to
build 179 refueling aircraft for the U.S. military.
"We have seen this movie before," said Richard Aboulafia, an
analyst with Virginia-based Teal Group.
The Air Force in December awarded privately held Sierra
Nevada and Brazilian planemaker Embraer an order for 20 A-29
Super Tucano aircraft, as well as ground training devices and
support, to be used in Afghanistan. The deal was potentially
worth up to $1 billion, depending on future orders.
It issued a stop-work order in January after Hawker
Beechcraft filed a lawsuit challenging the decision, but said at
the time it believed the competition and source selection
evaluation had been fair, open and transparent.
SIERRA NEVADA CONFIDENT IT CAN WIN THE DEAL AGAIN
Sierra Nevada, prime contractor on the bid with Embraer, on
Tuesday said it was disappointed by the Air Force decision and
remained convinced that it would win the next competition.
"We know that our submission fully met the requirements of
the U.S Air Force Request for Proposal (RFP) and that Sierra
Nevada Corporation fully complied with the RFP process as set
out by the U.S. Air Force," said Taco Gilbert, a retired Air
Force general who heads Sierra Nevada's intelligence,
surveillance and reconnaissance business.
Gilbert told Reuters he did not expect the Air Force to
abandon the competition entirely, despite mounting budget
pressure, because the planes were still needed in Afghanistan.
He said the planes would be built in the United
States, creating jobs at a time when unemployment remains high
across the country. Embraer's A-29 Super Tucano was built for
counterinsurgency missions and is currently used by five air
forces, with orders pending for others.
Embraer said it regretted the Air Force's decision and
awaited further clarification on the way forward.
Hawker welcomed the news and said the Air Force had
reinstated it as eligible to compete.
"We look forward to competing for this contract as this
important initiative moves forward," Bill Boisture, the
company's chairman, said in a statement.
Hawker had offered its AT-6 light attack aircraft in the
competition, arguing it would cost 25 percent less to acquire
and would be "dramatically more cost effective" to maintain than
the Embraer plane.
It said the contract award to Sierra Nevada would jeopardize
1,400 jobs in Kansas and other states, and idle one of the last
manufacturing facilities in the United States capable of
building a propeller-driven U.S. military aircraft.
The Air Force notified Hawker in November that its aircraft
was not in the competitive range and had been disqualified.
Hawker protested to the congressional agency that overseas
federal contracts, and was twice rebuffed before filing its
lawsuit in federal claims court.
Gilbert said the Air Force had found "multiple deficiencies
and significant weaknesses" with the Hawker aircraft.
It was not immediately clear whether the issues cited with
the documentation of the Air Force decision involved the Air
Force's handling of the issue, or whether there were problems in
material submitted by the contractors.