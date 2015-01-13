By Anshuman Daga
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Jan 13 Brazilian aircraft maker
Embraer SA is supplying its first jets to an
Indonesian airline as cost-conscious Southeast Asian carriers
seek smaller planes to serve the region's second-tier cities
more efficiently than large aircraft.
Embraer said on Tuesday that Kalstar Aviation, based in
Indonesia's Kalimantan province, is leasing two E-195 planes
from Ireland's Aldus Aviation. The world's largest maker of
regional aircraft has nearly 200 commercial planes in service in
Asia Pacific with 20 operators.
Though small, the Kalstar deal comes as competition
intensifies in the regional jet market, with Japan's Mitsubishi
Aircraft entering a segment where Canada's Bombardier Inc
also operates. Last February, Embraer clinched its
first major Indian deal for 50 jets, valued at $2.94 billion,
from start-up Indian carrier Air Costa.
"What's happening now is that we are getting a lot of
development in wealth in the secondary and tertiary cities and
by definition, those cities are not large enough to support high
frequencies with (Boeing) 737s and (Airbus) A320s to do that
profitably," John Slattery, chief commercial officer at Embraer
Commercial Aviation, told Reuters in an interview.
In recent years, Southeast Asia has emerged as a hot spot
for Airbus and Boeing as the likes of AirAsia
and Lion Air place record orders for narrow-body
aircraft such as A320s and 737s, to cater to the region's
population of 600 million.
But Slattery said 80 percent of the airlines in the Asia
Pacific region were unprofitable in 2014 as intense competition
is forcing carriers to drop prices to fill seats.
As bigger hub airports become more crowded and demand grows
for services to and between smaller second- and third-tier
cities, Embraer sees a market opening up for its family of
aircraft that can carry between 70 and 130 passengers.
"We are not saying we want to replace A320s, 737s, ATRs. We
complement the larger narrow bodies," said Mark Dunnachie,
Embraer's sales chief for commercial aviation for Asia Pacific.
Kalstar, which has a fleet of more than 10 planes including
turbo-prop ATR aircraft serving places like Berau and Semarang,
plans to open new routes and frequencies with the planes, said
Kalstar Chief Executive Officer Andi Masyhur.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)