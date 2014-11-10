SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Embraer SA
, the world's third-largest commercial
planemaker, said operations were returning to normal at its main
factory in the state of Sao Paulo on Monday after workers ended
a nearly five-day strike.
The metalworkers union of Sao Jose dos Campos said workers
at the factory voted to lift the strike at an early Monday
meeting, but will continue to press for a 10 percent salary
increase in labor courts.
Embraer had stood firm on its final offer of a 7.4 percent
raise. Inflation in Brazil is running over 6.5 percent annually.
Representatives for Embraer said operations at the factory
were back to normal by midday on Monday, and the company will
evaluate the financial impact of the strike in coming days.
Embraer said on Saturday the strike had stopped it from
delivering planes, processing bills and conducting other
"critical operations." Union workers declared the strike
starting late Wednesday.
Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told analysts on
Nov. 6 that Embraer had "some slack" in its production so far
this year to hit 2014 delivery targets even, if the strike
continued for "a few days."
Embraer shares fell 3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)