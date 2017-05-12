SAO PAULO May 12 Brazil's Embraer SA on Friday said its A-29 Super Tucano will participate in the U.S. Air Force's OA-X program assessing low-cost options for acquiring light attack aircraft, with tests starting in July.

Embraer makes the turboprop Super Tucano in Florida with partner Sierra Nevada Corp, following an order from the U.S. military to supply the aircraft to allied forces for close air support in Afghanistan. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Tom Brown)