SAO PAULO Jan 21 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA and a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture that would manufacture helicopters in the South American nation.

"This is an important step for Embraer in a move that will expand our business," Embraer Chief Executive Frederico Fleury Curado said in a statement on Monday.

Details of the potential venture with Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland unit were not disclosed.