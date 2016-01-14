BRASILIA Jan 14 Brazil's Embraer SA delivered 33 commercial jets and 45 executive aircraft in the final three months of 2015, according to a Thursday filing.

The world's third-largest commercial planemaker had delivered 30 planes to airlines in the fourth quarter of 2014, along with 52 jets in its executive aviation division.

Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, fell to $22.5 billion at year-end from $22.8 billion in September. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)