N.Korean missile reached altitude of about 560 km - official
SEOUL, May 21 The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
BRASILIA Jan 14 Brazil's Embraer SA delivered 33 commercial jets and 45 executive aircraft in the final three months of 2015, according to a Thursday filing.
The world's third-largest commercial planemaker had delivered 30 planes to airlines in the fourth quarter of 2014, along with 52 jets in its executive aviation division.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, fell to $22.5 billion at year-end from $22.8 billion in September. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)
TOKYO, May 21 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that he wants to raise the issue of North Korean missile launches at the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Italy this month.