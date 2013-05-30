May 30 EMC Corp : * Increases share buyback program to $6 billion, institutes quarterly dividend * Says increased its authorization to repurchase EMC common stock from $1

billion in 2013 to $6 billion * Says the first quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock will be

paid on July 23, 2013 * Says also intends to add debt to its capital structure in the near term