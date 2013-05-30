European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
May 30 EMC Corp : * Increases share buyback program to $6 billion, institutes quarterly dividend * Says increased its authorization to repurchase EMC common stock from $1
billion in 2013 to $6 billion * Says the first quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock will be
paid on July 23, 2013 * Says also intends to add debt to its capital structure in the near term * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SEOUL, March 29 A consortium led by South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has offered to pay more than $9 billion for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
LONDON, March 29 Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, has picked Brussels for its planned European Union subsidiary, The Insurance Insider reported late on Tuesday.