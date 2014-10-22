Oct 22 Data storage products maker EMC Corp
is buying much of Cisco System Inc's stake in
their joint venture VCE, Bloomberg said, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
The VCE joint venture, set up in 2009 as a one-stop shop for
data centers, bundles Cisco's networking equipment and servers
with EMC's storage gear and software from EMC's VMware Inc
subsidiary.
EMC will merge VCE into its business and consolidate its
sales into its quarterly results, Bloomberg reported.
The change is expected to be made public on Wednesday,
sources told Bloomberg.
Cisco will retain investment in the business, but at a
reduced stake, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1sMCjcq )
Neither EMC, nor Cisco could immediately not be reached for
comment.
EMC on Tuesday said it would make an announcement regarding
a "new business development" Wednesday morning.
Elliott Management has been pushing hard for EMC to pursue
merger or spinoff opportunities.
Activist investor Paul Singer had sent a letter to the
company earlier this month asking it to separate its
virtualization software unit VMware.
EMC Corp, also scheduled to report its third quarter results
on Wednesday, said it has no plans to give up its 80 percent
stake in VMware.
Reports of EMC and Cisco encroaching on each other's turfs
had sparked off rumors of the partnership fraying.
EMC is also rumored to be closing in on a deal to buy cloud
start-up company Maginatics.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore)