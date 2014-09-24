(Adds source-based information about state of EMC deal talks,
By Christian Plumb and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Cisco Chief Executive
Officer John Chambers on Wednesday said the networking company
was not among the potential suitors for data storage products
maker EMC Corp, which the Wall Street Journal has said
is exploring options that include a sale.
Chambers, speaking at a Wall Street Journal breakfast, said
he usually avoided commenting on potential deals but would make
an exception in this case.
Cisco typically gets "the opportunity for almost every move
in the industry" in terms of potential deals, he added.
"If Joe and I were going to do something here we would have
done it a year or two ago," he said, referring to EMC CEO Joe
Tucci, who is expected to retire in February.
EMC has held merger talks with Hewlett-Packard Co
that have since ended and are unlikely to resume, according to
people familiar with the matter.
No talks are under way between EMC and any other big
technology companies with the firepower to make a sizeable
acquisition, including Oracle Corp, Dell Inc
and Cisco, the people said.
People with knowledge of the approaches say Elliott
Management, an activist investor in EMC, has spoken to various
technology companies, including Dell, Cisco and Oracle, to
discuss various options, including a sale. The people said those
companies were not interested in those options at this time.
EMC, which has a market capitalization of nearly $61
billion, has rebuffed pressure from Elliott to spin off software
maker VMware Inc, a person familiar with the situation told
Reuters earlier this month.
Shares of EMC were down 0.6 percent at $29.66 in
late-morning trading, while Cisco rose 0.7 percent to $24.88.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Liana Baker; Additional
reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Nadia Damouni; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn)