BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
Oct 22 EMC Corp's quarterly revenue rose about 9 percent mainly due to higher sales of its data storage products in the United States.
Net income attributable to EMC shareholders rose slightly to $587 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $586 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1uEavVO)
Revenue rose to $6.03 billion from $5.54 billion.
The company's VMware Inc unit forecast on Tuesday current-quarter revenue largely below analysts' estimates. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.