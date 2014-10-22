(Adds details, background, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Anya George Tharakan
Oct 22 Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp
cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, hurt by
lower bookings at its VMware Inc unit and a strong
dollar.
Shares of EMC, which is under pressure from activist
investor Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp to spin off
VMware, fell as much as 4 percent in early trading.
VMware shares declined as much as 9 percent.
The unit, owned 80 percent by EMC, forecast current-quarter
revenue largely below analysts' estimates on Tuesday due to a
delay in the closing of a large U.S. government deal and lower
bookings in Germany, Russia and Japan.
A surge in the dollar is also hurting EMC, which gets 45
percent of its revenue from international markets.
The U.S. dollar index rose 7.7 percent in the third quarter.
"Although guidance was slightly lower than the Street, we
believe investors remain laser-focused on the company's plans to
enhance shareholder value," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel
Ives wrote in a note.
Elliott is also pushing EMC to pursue other merger
opportunities to maximize long-term value.
EMC has said that it planned to keep the company together.
The company, however, held talks with Hewlett-Packard Co
for a merger but no deal materialized, sources told
Reuters this month.
"We hope the board and management team at EMC is evaluating
the right ownership structure/a potential spin off of VMware as
this topic remains at the epicenter of investor frustration and
activism around the EMC story," Ives wrote.
EMC's so-called "federation" comprises four main businesses
- its core data-storage unit, virtualization software unit
VMware, enterprise security business RSA and cloud-computing
software maker Pivotal.
Each unit has its own chief executive and management and
develops its own business strategies and products, which
sometimes leads to overlaps and competition between units.
Separately, EMC said on Wednesday that it would buy most of
Cisco Systems Inc's stake in their joint venture, VCE,
and merge it into its business.
EMC cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $1.90 per
share from $1.91 and its revenue forecast slightly to $24.5
billion from $24.58 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.91 per
share and revenue of $24.54 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to EMC shareholders rose slightly to
$587 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $586 million, or 27 cents per share, a year
earlier. (1.usa.gov/1uEavVO)
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.
Revenue rose 8.8 percent to $6.03 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per
share on revenue of $6 billion.
EMC's shares were up 1.8 percent at $27.70 in noon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange, while VMware's shares were down
4.6 percent at $84.10.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)