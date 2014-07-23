July 23 EMC Corp, the world's largest data storage equipment maker, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by sales of flash storage products and growth at its VMware Inc virtualization software unit.

Net income fell to $589 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $701 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.88 billion from $5.61 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)