Jan 12 EMC said on Monday that activist
investor Elliott Management Corp will vote for EMC's
proposed directors as part of a standstill agreement with the
data storage company prohibiting the hedge fund from agitating
the company until September.
Since October 2014, Elliott has been publicly pushing data
storage maker EMC to spin off its VMware software
virtualization unit or pursue other merger opportunities.
Elliott owns a 2.2 percent stake in EMC.
EMC has so far resisted Elliott's demands but the news on
Monday in a press release signaled the hedge fund and the
company were working together and would avoid a battle during
the upcoming proxy season.
Elliott helped EMC choose the new directors appointed on
Monday. Both directors, Jose Almeida, current chairman and CEO
of medical device maker Covidien, and Donald Carty,
retired chairman and CEO of AMR Corporation and American
Airlines and a former Dell Inc executive, have extensive deal
experience and will join the board immediately.
As part of the agreement which lasts until September,
Elliott must vote for EMC's proposed directors this year, and
will have a limit of how much EMC stock it can buy as well as
other provisions, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jesse Cohn, portfolio manager at Elliott Management, said in
a statement "Both Joe and Don are strong and experienced
executives, and we believe they will bring invaluable
perspectives to the board's ongoing review of EMC's strategic
direction."
EMC shares were trading 43 cents lower, down 1.4 percent at
$29.25 on Monday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Nick Zieminski)