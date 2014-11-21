BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets Q2 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share
Nov 21 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :
* Said on Thursday that Piotr Gerber resigns as the chairman of the supervisory board due to personal reasons
* Theranos - Tender offer recapitalizing major shareholders scheduled to close May 15