By Nicola Leske
July 24 Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp
said it was bracing for weaker tech spending and
continued economic weakness in Europe but stood by its full-year
profit target after reporting solid second-quarter earnings.
The company said it had lowered its expectations for growth
in global spending on information technology to around 3 percent
or a bit less as customers delay purchases.
"Previously, we believed that 2012 IT spending growth would
be in the higher end of the 3 percent to 4 percent range," Chief
Executive Joe Tucci said on a conference call with analysts.
"On the macro front, pretty much everywhere in the world, we
are seeing more caution and more scrutiny before any decisions
to procure any IT product or service is made," he added.
EMC, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage
equipment, reiterated its previous full-year profit forecast of
$1.70 per share, 3 cents below analysts' average forecast. It
repeated its revenue outlook of $22 billion, compared with an
average estimate of $22.10 billion.
It said it expected free cash flow of $4.9 billion this year
and it expects to buy back $700 million of its shares.
Most analysts welcomed the second-quarter results in light
of continued economic worries and recent warnings from other
tech companies.
"In light of macro uncertainty, Europe headwinds, and soft
recent results out of the company's main competitor (NetApp), we
would characterize these results as very respectable and a
positive sign that EMC's business is holding up well in the
field," Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets, said in
a note.
Shebly Seyrafi, an analyst at FBN Securities, cautioned that
Europe was a key risk for EMC.
"We believe that sales in EMEA (Europe, Middle East,
Africa) will continue to weaken in the current quarter," he
said, adding that without the weakness in Europe, EMC likely
would have guided for 2012 revenue of around $22.3 billion.
EMC said the third quarter was typically the weakest quarter
in Europe and that "economic headwinds in Europe are going to
remain choppy at best, and we expect this to continue for a
while".
EMC last week announced preliminary second-quarter results
that were largely in line with expectations amid a management
reshuffle. Final figures were reported on
Tuesday.
Profit, excluding one-time items, was 39 cents per share,
below the average analyst forecast of 40 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 10 percent to $5.31
billion, beating the average forecast of $5.29 billion.
EMC replaced the head of its VMware Inc software
unit, Paul Maritz, with the chief operating officer of EMC
Information Infrastructure Products, Pat Gelsinger. It also
promoted Chief Financial Officer David Goulden to president and
chief operating officer.
EMC shares rose 1.6 percent to $25.20 in late-morning
trading.