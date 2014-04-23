(Adds analyst quote; updates share movement)
April 23 EMC Corp, the world's largest
maker of data storage equipment, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly revenue, but its shares fell after majority-owned
software maker VMware Inc reported weak growth in
bookings.
VMware, in which EMC owns an 80 percent stake, said on
Tuesday there had been a delay in closing some large contracts
in the first quarter, overshadowing better-than-expected
results.
EMC's shares were down 3.8 percent at $25.73 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. VMware
shares were down 9 percent at $95.11.
"(EMC) beat Street expectations in its "bread-and-butter"
storage business given accelerating growth ... on its emerging
storage business, which we believe remains a key ingredient in
the company's recipe for success in 2014/2015," FBR Capital
Markets analysts Daniel Ives said in a note.
EMC affirmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast at $1.90
per share as foreshadowed in January to take into account
VMware's $1.54 billion AirWatch acquisition in January. Analysts
on average expect a profit of $1.94 per share.
EMC also affirmed its full-year revenue forecast of $24.58
billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $24.51 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EMC's revenue rose to $5.48 billion in the first quarter
ended March 31, topping the average analyst estimate of $5.43
billion.
The company's net income fell to $392 million, or 19 cents
per share, in the quarter from $580 million, or 26 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share,
meeting analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 15
percent to 11.5 cents per share.
EMC's shares were down 4.6 percent at $25.56, while VMWare
shares were down 8.69 percent at $96.02.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty; and Sriraj Kalluvila)