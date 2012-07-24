BRIEF-Volaris reports May 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 10 pct
June 7 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
July 24 Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp reiterated its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday after it reported final higher second-quarter earnings as sales rose in its networked storage platforms business.
The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment reported net income attributable to the company rose to $649.5 million, or 29 cents per share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $5.31 billion.
June 7 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
* Protalix biotherapeutics announces Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis presented at the 40th EUROPEAN cystic fibrosis society conference