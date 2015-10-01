NEW YORK Oct 1 Elliott Management, the activist fund pushing EMC Corp to break up, plans to give the data storage company most of October to respond to its demands after a standstill agreement expired, according to people familiar with the matter.

Even though EMC has made clear it will not entertain a major split, Elliott hopes the additional time will give the company more room to craft a response that could avoid a bruising activist campaign, the people said this week.

While Elliott could break its silence earlier, it currently intends to remain quiet at least until Oct. 21, when EMC reports third-quarter earnings, the people added, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

EMC and Elliott both declined to comment.

Elliott began buying EMC shares in July 2014, and struck a deal early this year to suspend efforts to publicly pressure EMC's management to spin off its controlling stake in cloud software company VMware. Two new directors, supported by Elliott, were also added to EMC's board.

According to EMC's Jan. 10 filing, the standstill agreement lasts through September.

"I think Elliott wants to give EMC some more time to see if they can get something done," said Macquarie analyst Rajesh Ghai, who rates the shares "outperform."

Ghai added that having two EMC board members with Elliott's backing likely makes the activist comfortable that EMC is addressing its concerns, which he suspects is why the fund is staying quiet for now.

For its part, EMC, a Hopkinton, Massachusetts-based storage company with a $46.5 billion market capitalization, does not appear to be backing down from its stance that it wants to keep the company intact.

"We strongly believe breaking up is the wrong thing to do. We think having a better federation is the right way to create value," David Goulden, Chief Executive of EMC Information Infrastructure, the company's biggest division, told the Code/Enterprise Series conference in New York on Tuesday.

Elliott owned 1.75 percent of EMC shares as of June 30, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Ghai said the best way for EMC to boost shareholder value is through consolidation, specifically, by re-exploring a deal with Hewlett-Packard Co. HP and EMC called off merger talks in October 2014, according to media reports at the time.

An EMC stock buyback would have to be substantial to satisfy Elliott, Ghai said, adding that VMWare buying EMC in a so-called downstream merger - an idea that has surfaced in recent months - was unlikely.

While Elliott would back strategic M&A including a downstream merger, EMC buying the 80 percent of VMWare it does not already own is not a move it would support, one of the people familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)