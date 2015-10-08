BRIEF-Bovie Medical says receives 510K clearance for its J-Plasma Precise Flex handpiece
Oct 8 Dell Inc, the world's third-biggest personal computer maker, would make an offer of more than $27 per share for data storage company EMC Corp , CNBC reported.
CNBC, citing sources, said the Dell-EMC deal would need $40 billion in financing and could be a week away. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Axon Enterprise Inc - announced purchase of 1,200 axon body 2 cameras by alameda county sheriffs office (acso)