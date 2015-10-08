(Corects paragraph 11 to say Dell went private in 2013, not

By Greg Roumeliotis and Lehar Maan
Oct 8 Dell Inc is in talks with banks to
fund a $50 billion-plus takeover of data storage company EMC
Corp, sources familiar with the matter said, as the
world's No.3 PC maker looks to beef up its cloud-based offerings
for corporate customers.
The potential acquisition, which would be the largest
technology sector deal on record, would help Dell diversify away
from the stagnant personal computer market and give it the scale
to attack the faster-growing and more lucrative market for
managing and storing data for enterprises.
"Dell and EMC are increasingly competing with the likes of
Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and others that have deep pockets.
Becoming larger would make Dell and EMC of greater strategic
importance to their customers," said technology analysts at
Jefferies, in a note to clients. "Secondly, a combination would
allow Dell and EMC to provide a more complete private cloud
stack."
Dell and EMC declined to comment.
EMC's shares jumped 5.5 percent to $27.38 on the New York
Stock Exchange. Shares of VMware Inc, the
'virtualization' software company majority owned by EMC, fell 6
percent.
Dell has made progress in securing financing for the deal,
despite a choppy corporate debt market, sources told Reuters.
Analysts said an offer of at least $30 per share would be
required, which would put the deal price at about $58 billion.
Sources told Reuters it was too soon to talk about price.
Any deal would include EMC's stake of about 80 percent in
VMWare, which alone is worth about $28 billion, the sources
said. VMware's software 'virtualizes' computer programs and data
so they can run on any screen, a service much in demand from big
business.
Dell's daring move, only two years after taking on mountains
of debt by going private, is not guaranteed to go ahead.
"We don't think that Dell has the financial capacity to buy
EMC, even if EMC were to spin-out (VMWare)," Bernstein analyst
Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a research note.
Dell - which has about $12 billion in debt, according to
Sacconaghi - went private in 2013 in a deal worth $25 billion.
EMC's market capitalization stands at $52 billion.
Sacconaghi's concerns were echoed by Wells Fargo analyst
Maynard Um.
"The key question is whether Dell could raise the capital
needed to take out EMC," Um said.
CNBC, citing sources, said the deal would need $40 billion
in financing and could be a week away.
EMC UNDER PRESSURE
An acquisition of EMC would strengthen Dell's presence among
corporate customers at a time when founder Michael Dell is
trying to transform his three-decade old PC company into a
provider of complete enterprise computing services to compete
with companies such as Hewlett-Packard Co and IBM Corp
.
A deal would come two years after he and private-equity firm
Silver Lake took Dell private for $24.9 billion, ending its long
run as one of the world's top publicly traded personal computer
makers.
EMC has been under pressure from Elliott Management Corp to
spin off VMware. The activist investor has said EMC's structure
of combining several businesses obscures "enormous" value.
Macquarie's Ghai said that while a deal with Hewlett-Packard
could unlock more cost synergies for EMC shareholders than one
with Dell, he would not be surprised if Dell undertook a
tax-free spinoff of VMWare after buying EMC.
Such a structure would also fall in line with Elliott's
demands, Ghai added.
Long-running merger talks between Hewlett-Packard and EMC
broke down last year over financial terms and fear that
shareholders of both companies would reject the deal, the Wall
Street Journal reported at the time. HP and EMC did not
acknowledge then that they were in talks.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday that
Round Rock, Texas-based Dell and Hopkinton, Massachusetts-based
EMC were in talks.
Up to Wednesday's close, EMC's stock had fallen 12.7 percent
this year, while VMWare's shares were flat.
The biggest technology deal to date is Avago Technologies
Ltd's $37 billion offer for fellow chipmaker Broadcom
Corp, announced in May.
