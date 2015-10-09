BRIEF-Orbite and MidCap Financial enter amendment to credit facilities
* Orbite technologies -midcap and company have now entered into amendment to credit facilities
(Corrects ticker symbol for VMware in paragraph 2)
Oct 9 Dell Inc is offering $27.25 per share in cash for data storage company EMC Corp, Re/code reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the negotiations.
Shareholders will also get a specialized stock in cloud software company VMware Inc as part of the deal, Re/code reported. (on.recode.net/1GAOQEY)
EMC and Dell were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date