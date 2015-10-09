(Corrects ticker symbol for VMware in paragraph 2)

Oct 9 Dell Inc is offering $27.25 per share in cash for data storage company EMC Corp, Re/code reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the negotiations.

Shareholders will also get a specialized stock in cloud software company VMware Inc as part of the deal, Re/code reported. (on.recode.net/1GAOQEY)

EMC and Dell were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)