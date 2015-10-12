* Deal will help Dell diversify from stagnant PC market
* New entity to have scale in profitable data storage market
* With go-shop provision, EMC may seek bids from others, too
* Deal valued EMC at $33.15 a share as of Friday's close
* EMC's board has approved merger
(Adds details on debt financing, Tucci comments)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jim Finkle
Oct 12 Computer-maker Dell Inc struck a deal on
Monday to buy data storage company EMC Corp for $67
billion, setting a record in the technology industry, as it
tries to transform itself into a giant in the fast-growing
market for managing and storing corporate data.
The acquisition, the year's third-largest in all sectors,
highlights the frenzy of dealmaking sweeping the economy, as big
or mature companies take advantage of low interest rates to buy
rivals as a way to spur growth.
The deal should help privately held Dell, the world's No. 3
computer maker, diversify from a stagnant consumer PC market and
give it greater scale in the more profitable and faster-growing
market for cloud-based data services.
That desire to reach beyond PCs - whose growth has been
stopped in its tracks with the rise of mobile devices - echoes
moves by Dell's big rivals. Hewlett-Packard Co, the No.
2 PC maker, is splitting off its computer and printer unit this
year to focus on the corporate data business. IBM Corp
sold its PC unit a decade ago.
By combining Dell's server businesses with EMC's storage and
virtualization assets, the new, enlarged company will have a
broader range of products to challenge Cisco Systems Inc
, IBM and Hewlett-Packard in the areas of cloud
computing, mobility and cyber security.
"I don't think either Dell or EMC were viable over the long
run as a standalone; they really needed each other," said Eric
Johnson, dean of the Owen Graduate School of Management at
Vanderbilt University. "Dell was mostly on the consumer side,
which is a terrible place to be. EMC had some enterprise
products, but not the complete package."
The deal valued EMC at $33.15 a share as of the end of
trading Friday. Dell will pay $24.05 per share in cash and will
also give EMC shareholders a special stock that tracks the share
price in VMWare Inc, the maker of cloud-based
virtualization software majority-owned by EMC.
The stock market gave the deal a lukewarm response. EMC
shares rose 1.8 percent to $28.36 after earlier jumping more
than 2.5 percent. VMware shares plunged 7.8 percent to $72.48,
decreasing the value of Dell's offer.
VMware will remain a publicly traded company. FBR Capital
Markets analyst Daniel Ives said shareholders were concerned,
however, that VMware would lose talented employees amid
uncertainty about their future under Dell, eventually hurting
the company's performance.
They are also worried that Dell's plan to create a VMware
tracking stock will hit its price as the size of the float
increases dramatically, he said. "This is a nightmare scenario
for VMware shareholders. It ended badly for them, while EMC
shareholders had a relatively good outcome," Ives said.
EMC's board has approved the merger and will recommend that
shareholders do so as well.
'GO SHOP'
The merger agreement includes a 60-day 'go-shop' provision
that allows EMC to solicit bids from other parties and pay a
discounted breakup fee to Dell if a deal is made with another
company, as Reuters first reported on Sunday.
While IBM, Cisco, Oracle Corp and Hewlett-Packard
could potentially be suitors for EMC, the chances of them
challenging Dell with a rival offer are slim, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which has a 2.2
percent stake in EMC and had been calling for a break-up of the
company, welcomed the deal with Dell and said it was the best
outcome for EMC shareholders.
"Elliott is pleased to participate in VMware's ongoing
upside through the tracking stock, which will benefit from both
meaningful synergies as part of Dell's organization as well as
far greater liquidity than VMware shares have today," Jesse
Cohn, senior portfolio manager at Elliott, said in a statement.
The deal will be financed through a combination of new
equity from Dell's owners - founder and Chief Executive Michael
Dell, its investment firm MSD Partners, private equity firm
Silver Lake and Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings
- as well as the issuance of the tracking stock, new debt and
cash on hand.
Michael Dell, with the help of Silver Lake, took the PC
maker private in $25 billion deal two years ago.
The combined companies will have about $50 billion in debt,
of which $32 billion is associated with the new transaction,
plus an unspecified amount of refinanced EMC debt, according to
two people familiar with matter, who asked not to be named as
the information was not public. Dell's owners will invest more
than $3 billion as new equity.
Dell first approached EMC in October 2014 following
speculation over a deal between Hewlett-Packard and EMC
collapsing and Elliott attacking the company, the source said.
Michael Dell then met EMC Chief Executive Joe Tucci at the
World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2015 in Davos in January,
the source added. Negotiations between Dell and EMC intensified
in the last two months.
EMC also published preliminary third-quarter earnings on
Monday, saying it expected earnings excluding some items to be
43 cents per share, slightly below analysts' average view of 45
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It see
third-quarter revenue between $6.05 billion and $6.08 billion,
also slightly below analysts' average view of $6.24 billion.
"This is a bittersweet announcement for me. I am incredibly
proud of the business we have built here at EMC... But I also
recognise the need for change, and size, coupled with focus of
mission, and capabilities, matter!" Tucci wrote in a blog post
on EMC's website.
The transaction is expected to close between May and October
2016, the companies said.
