NEW YORK Oct 13 As a young investment banker in
the 1990s, Harry You learned about an obscure General Motors Co
security called a 'tracking stock.' As an EMC Corp
executive working on selling the data storage company to
Dell Inc, he helped revive it.
The addition of a tracking stock for VMware, a software
maker majority-owned by EMC, is a critical part of Dell's $67
billion deal for EMC struck on Monday, the biggest technology
acquisition ever if it goes ahead.
Tracking stocks allow stockholders to benefit from the
performance of a specific unit of a publicly traded company,
without giving away any ownership or control. At the same time,
investors lose money if it falters, a potential concern if
VMware's shares continue to fall over the next seven to 12
months as the deal is finalized.
Harry You, an executive vice president in charge of EMC's
corporate strategy, was instrumental in devising the structure
that helped Dell afford the massive acquisition, according to
people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to
discuss the deliberations.
You, a former Oracle Corp Chief Financial Officer,
brainstormed with Egon Durban, managing partner of Silver Lake,
the private equity firm that is an investor in Dell, and other
senior executives for close to a year to put together the plan
that would allow heavily indebted Dell to finance its offer.
They came up with a stock that tracks the value of VMware
Inc, the virtualization software company in which EMC has
an 81 percent stake. Revenues of VMware, focused on cloud-based
services, are growing much faster than EMC as a whole.
The tracking stock helped boost Dell's $24.05 per share cash
offer for EMC, bringing it to $33.15 based on the value of the
shares before the market opened on Monday.
While the tracking stock helped pay for the deal, it also
introduced uncertainty to it. VMware common shares ended trading
on Monday down 8.1 percent, and slid further on Tuesday on
concerns the market could be flooded with tracking shares of EMC
shareholders looking to offload them, and fears Dell itself may
sell more shares to lighten its debt load.
Dell will have $49.5 billion in debt under current plans to
finance the EMC deal.
EMC shares closed at $27.55 on Tuesday, below the estimated
offer value of around $31.80 per share, suggesting investors
were pricing in some risk into the merger.
"I think people do not understand how the tracking stock
works, (their use for companies with traded common stock) is a
relatively new phenomenon in the market place. We will have to
spend a lot more time with our shareholders explaining what is
going on with the tracking stock," David Goulden, Chief
Executive of EMC Information Infrastructure, the company's
biggest division, told Reuters in an interview.
General Motors was the first U.S. company to issue a
tracking stock when it acquired Electronic Data Systems in 1984
from Ross Perot, better known years after as a U.S. Presidential
candidate. You, 55, who worked as an investment banker at
Salomon Brothers, Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley,
advised on transactions on which General Motors used tracking
stock as currency.
You did not offer any comment when contacted by Reuters.
Tracking stocks reached their peak of popularity at the end
of 1990s and then lost much of their allure with the bursting of
the dot-com bubble. They were used mostly to reflect the value
of divisions that companies, many of them in the technology
sector, did not want to have publicly listed.
To be sure, tracking stocks are still in use by a few
companies. Liberty Media Corp Chairman John Malone, for
example, used them in 2012 to separate the home shopping
services assets of Liberty Interactive Corp from its
digital media assets.
VMware is an EMC subsidiary that is already publicly listed.
EMC did not want to relinquish control of the unit because it
complements EMC's other businesses and has the potential to work
well with Dell. Activist investor Elliott Management called on
EMC to spin off its stake in VMware last year, only to be
rebuffed.
NO VOTING RIGHTS
EMC shareholders are to receive tracking shares representing
53 percent of the total economic interest of VMware. These
shares have no voting rights and would only pay a dividend at
the behest of Dell's board. VMware, under EMC's control, does
not currently pay any dividends, and so the companies argue that
the tracking stock should trade in line with the common stock.
"What they should have done was build a collar around
VMware. They could have structured it whereby if VMware falls
below $75 per share, the value of the tracking stock goes up
proportionately. Right now, there is no downside protection,"
said Macquarie analyst Rajesh Ghai.
VMware shares closed at $69.31 on Tuesday. They traded as
high as $82.25 last week, before any public talk of the Dell
deal.
EMC shareholders will be called upon to vote on the deal
with Dell in the new year, provided a 60-day 'go-shop' period
does not result in a higher offer, which most industry experts
consider unlikely.
Proxy solicitors said it was too early to judge how EMC
shareholders will value the VMware tracking stock by then.
Investors will be looking to see whether the recent overhang in
the common stock of VMware is removed in the coming months.
"The big question is how do other shareholders other than
Elliott feel about this deal. They are just going to have to do
the evaluation," said a person who worked on the proxy vote
solicitation during Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell's move to
take his computer maker private for $24.9 billion two years ago.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Greg Roumeliotis and Bill Rigby)