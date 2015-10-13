Oct 13 EMC Corp said it would pay Dell
Inc $2 billion if its about $67 billion deal with the
world's no. 3 computer maker is terminated for a "superior
proposal" before Dec. 12.
The record merger agreement announced on Monday includes a
60-day 'go-shop' provision that allows EMC to solicit bids from
other parties and pay a discounted breakup fee to Dell if a deal
is made with another company.
EMC said on Tuesday it will pay $2.5 billion if it opts for
a superior offer after the go-shop period.
The deal also requires Dell to pay EMC a termination fee of
$4 billion under specified circumstances and in certain
instances, an alternative termination fee of $6 billion, EMC
said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1MonKTB)
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)