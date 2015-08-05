BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners says entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement
* Blueknight energy partners lp - on may 11, 2017, co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Aug 5 Data storage company EMC Corp is contemplating a deal under which it would be acquired by its unit VMware Inc, Re/code reported, citing sources briefed on the discussions.
VMware would issue new shares in exchange for EMC shares in combination with cash raised from the issuance of new debt, Re/code added. (on.recode.net/1gacVvl)
The deal is one of several options EMC's board is exploring as part of a strategic review of operations and as a partial response to pressure from an activist shareholder, Re/code said.
EMC and VMware couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Manitex international, inc. Announces pricing for sale of half of its asv shares in an underwritten public offering