Dec 4 EMC Corp, the world's leading
maker of corporate data storage equipment, and its
publicly-traded subsidiary, software maker VMware Inc,
are planning to merge their data analytics and cloud application
assets, EMC said on its website.
EMC said on Tuesday the companies expect to combine a number
of divisions into the new group - called the Pivotal Initiative
- by the second quarter of 2013 and said the specific
operational structure will be determined then.
Paul Maritz, EMC's Chief Strategy Officer, will head the
group, EMC said.
An EMC spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the plans.
The companies will provide an update on the details of the
plans in the first quarter of next year, EMC said.
The move will combine EMC's data analytics division
Greenplum and its Pivotal Labs group with VMware's vFabric,
SpringSource and Gemstone units as well VMware's data analytics
company Cetas and CloudFoundry, a cloud computing platform as a
service.
This will affect about 600 employees from VMware and 800
employees from EMC, the company said.
Analysts said the realignment may eventually result in a
spin-out of the new group.
"This is a very good move," said Kaushik Roy, a longtime EMC
watcher who is a principal with Hercules Technology Growth
Capital.
"Both companies have applications that are overlapping," he
said, adding that "if things go well they may spin it off".
Tech analyst Alkesh Shah at Buckingham Research Group said
the companies could decide on a partial spin-out of the unit in
2014/2015.
"This realignment should enable EMC to position itself more
as a Cloud enabler while VMware can concentrate on its expanded
strategy of the software-defined datacenter," Shah said.