European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
May 30 EMC Corp increased its share buyback program to $6 billion from $1 billion by end-2015 and said it would start paying out a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share.
Shares of the data storage equipment maker rose almost 4 percent before the bell. The stock, which has risen 5 percent in the last month, closed at $23.66 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The first quarterly dividend will be paid on July 23 to shareholders of record on July 1, the company said on Thursday.
Rival NetApp Inc, under pressure from activist shareholder Elliott Management, said earlier this month that it would spend about $1 billion in the next four months to buy back shares. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
SEOUL, March 29 A consortium led by South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has offered to pay more than $9 billion for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
LONDON, March 29 Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, has picked Brussels for its planned European Union subsidiary, The Insurance Insider reported late on Tuesday.