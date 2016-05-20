LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - At least four more law firms may be
lining up to sue a group of five banks for alleged collusion in
bond trading, following a lawsuit brought by a US pension fund
this week.
Boston Retirement System filed the lawsuit against Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank and Nomura for alleged collusive activities to fix the
prices of the US$9trn sovereign, supranational and agency bonds
The action is being brought on behalf of Boston Retirement
itself and "all others similarly situated", according to the
lawsuit's documentation.
The lawsuit also names as defendants individual traders
Hiren Gudka, Amandeep Singh Manku, Shailen Pau and Bhardeep
Singh Heer, all of whom are or were employed by the banks in
question in London.
The action comes at a time when the traders and banks in
question are already under investigation by the US Department of
Justice for potential collusion, as IFR reported exclusively in
January this year
It has since emerged that the matter was also being
investigated by the FCA in the UK and the European Commission.
LINING UP
The action, filed with the US District Court for the
Southern District of New York, may be only the first of many
class action lawsuits to be brought against those parties,
according to one person with knowledge of the matter.
"A number of firms have been considering bringing a
class action lawsuit against these banks and traders but my
sense is that no one else could figure out a credible theory of
what the market-wide collusion entailed," the person told IFR.
"[The law firms representing Boston Retirement System have]
filed a case anyway, perhaps to try and obtain the advantage of
being the first to file the case."
Labaton Sucharow and Hausfeld are the counsel for Boston
Retirement System and the proposed class action. They were not
immediately available for comment.
If there are a number of lawsuits, the court will appoint
one of the law firms involved as lead lawyers. As a result, this
first suit may trigger others, he said.
"People will worry that if they stay on the sidelines, these
firms will get to run the case," said the person.
EXPERT ADVICE
There is very little in the way of information on what the
alleged wrongdoing is that is being investigated by the DOJ and
its British and European counterparts.
According to the lawsuit, Boston Retirement System is suing
on the basis of independent research on bid-ask spread data for
SSA bonds and on the fact that there is an investigation into
those banks and traders.
Experts hired by the plaintiff found "anomalous intraday
movements of between 2 and 4 basis points in the bid-ask spreads
for certain SSA bonds", which support the inference of
conspiracy among the defendants, the lawsuit says.
"Defendants have inflated the prices at which they sold SSA
bonds to investors and reduced the prices at which they
purchased these products from investors, including plaintiff and
members of the class," the lawsuit says.
"Thousands of US-based investors have purchased and sold
billions of dollars' worth of SSA bonds directly from the
defendants," the suit adds.
INVESTIGATION
As IFR reported exclusively in January, the DOJ (along with
the FCA and the European Commission) is investigating
allegations that the SSA traders named in the lawsuit agreed
prices and shared information on certain US dollar bonds in
chatrooms they established for the purpose.
The bonds were issued by sovereigns, agency borrowers such
as German state-backed development bank KfW and supranationals
including the European Investment Bank.
The US DOJ is looking into whether any of the discussions in
those chatrooms amounted to manipulation of market prices,
sources told IFR.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
and Nomura declined to comment. Credit Agricole did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Matthew Davies)