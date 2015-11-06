* Dramatic plunge in benchmark swap disrupts dollar market

* Public sector issuers forced to re-evaluate targets

* Negative swap spreads likely to last

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Public sector borrowers may need to rethink their funding strategies as clearing levels in the US dollar primary bond market spike in the face of increasingly negative swap spreads.

Swap spreads - the difference between fixed payments in a fixed-for-floating swap and US Treasury yields - have been negative at the long end of the curve since the financial crisis in late 2008. In the last six weeks, however, that inversion has begun extending to shorter tenors, with 10-years negative since late September.

Five-year spreads dipped below zero around a month later, removing yet another refuge for supranational and agency issuers. From five-years out to 30-years these borrowers are now unable to sell dollar bonds and hit their Libor-based funding targets.

One SSA issuer has already put its borrowing plans on ice. World Bank was rumoured to be on the cusp of announcing a five-year benchmark on Wednesday, but decided to step back and take stock, bankers said. Other issuers too may have to pause for reflection.

"It has just collapsed altogether, with five-years at minus 7bp and 10-years at minus 10bp," said one DCM official covering public sector debt. "Anyone planning anything big in the five-year space will really have to rethink this."

Not mincing his words, another SSA banker said: "It's just disgusting."

SWITCH FROM UST

Public sector issuers used to market dollar bonds versus Treasuries.

But in recent years most have switched to using swaps instead. This has long been the norm for euro deals, where borrowers found it difficult choosing between German Bunds and French OATs as the benchmark after the formation of the single currency.

"The US dollar SSA new issue market uses mid-swaps as a pricing benchmark since asset swap levels were viewed as more stable, particularly after the 2008 crisis, and in any case most SSA issuers are swap driven," said Edward Mizuhara, director, public sector new issues at BMO.

This arrangement worked well as long as swaps were offering a spread over Treasuries - traditionally viewed as the ultimate risk-free paper to own in the dollar market.

Positive spreads allowed issuers to hit their Libor funding targets, while also providing investors with a margin over government bonds.

But negative spreads mean that is no longer feasible. Now, for example, top-rated issuers such as EIB or KfW selling deals flat to swaps would mean their bonds having to price inside Treasuries.

As swap spreads have tightened, SSA dollar bonds have substantially underperformed, sending Libor spreads dramatically wider. KfW May 2025s, for instance, have moved from swaps plus 7bp in mid-May to plus 36bp on Thursday, according to Tradeweb levels.

In addition to wider spreads, investors are also expecting a substantial premium to account for the volatility, which may have the effect of repricing issuers' curves.

"It is definitely something we are keeping a careful eye on. If you pay the right price in terms of spread over Treasuries, a good trade is still possible, but what is also important is the movement in the currency (basis swap)," said Willem Littel, senior manager, capital markets at Dutch agency Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten.

"We have not changed our funding plan as of now, but we are a euro-based issuer and we also look at other options to issue," he said.

NEGATIVE LOOP

Market participants have given many reasons for the negative swap spread trend. One common explanation is that investor perception of sovereign risk has changed for the worse and Treasuries are no longer thought of as risk-free.

Others say it is because of increased receiving on the back of corporate dollar issuance, and the changing architecture of the market may also be a contributing factor.

"In the last few years not only have banks' balance sheets improved but interest rate swaps now generally settle via clearing exchanges rather than bilateral agreements," Gary Kirk, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management said in a recent note.

Once swap spreads move into negative territory, they seem to tighten substantially having broken that resistance, said a another banker covering public sector debt.

However, he does not believe the trend is a deal-breaker.

"Let's go back to our darkest hour a few years ago: issuers funded at 90bp or 80bp over dollar Libor. They may not like the cost, but the market still keeps moving," he said.

"Once January comes, I think it will be business as usual whatever the levels." (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker and Alex Chambers)