LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Bankers expect the European Central Bank's surprise announcement of an extra 20bn asset purchases to cause further disruptions in the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) market, especially as the central bank has also tinkered with the programme's parameters.

In particular, the decision to raise the cap for purchases on some government-guaranteed issuers from 25% to 50% has increased the chances of further technical squeezes and disruptions in the supranational and agency primary market.

The ECB on Thursday announced it would purchase 80bn of assets a month instead of the previous 60bn. While newly announced corporate bond buys will account for some of the extra, the plan also suggests buying more bonds of the supranationals and agencies already on the list.

"It is a little bit worrying because a lot of stuff became artificially expensive in our market when QE was first announced last year," said one SSA syndicate official.

"Things have really settled down since then but maybe that's going to push back in the direction of a technical squeeze," he said.

When the ECB first embarked on QE last April, issuers such as EIB and KfW rallied to a point where new euro deals became increasingly challenging to execute. At one point KfW yields even dipped briefly below Bunds.

While bankers are not expecting quite such a dramatic move this time around, agency and supra spreads to government bonds could shrink. For example, KfW's 4bn 0.375% Mar 2026 bond, which priced last week at a 29.5bp over Bunds, was trading at 24.4bp over the German 10-year on Friday morning.

"Last year [supra and agency bonds] squeezed so low that private sector investors stood back, but since the end of last year the supply has made sure spreads don't trade too tight," said a second DCM official.

"I think there will be peaks and troughs in the year. Certainly in April, with a huge amount of cash coming into the market and not much SSA supply expected, we could have problem," he said.

SOVEREIGN SURGE

While the consensus is that sovereign bonds - particularly in core Europe - may widen as the market becomes more risk-on in the light of expanded QE, peripheral eurozone bonds could benefit.

"Peripheral bonds all along the curve look attractive in the light of quantitative easing," said John Taylor, fixed income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

"I would put Italy at the front of the queue, but Spain does get the benefit of trading at a premium because of the political uncertainty around Catalonia and the lack of consensus around a new government," he said.

The third syndicate banker said the ECB may end up buying more sovereign bonds in the months to come.

"I think they will struggle to find enough corporate bonds to account for the extra 20bn every month. So I feel like they'll be back to buying more sovereigns again," he said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Rob Smith, Julian Baker)