LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is to meet fixed income investors in the week commencing May 9 ahead of a potential self-led Tier 2 bond issuance, according to a lead banker.

The German lender last issued a Tier 2 bond in February 2015, a 1.25bn 2.75% February 2025 note.

Deutsche Bank is rated Baa1/BBB+/A- at the senior level. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)