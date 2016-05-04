BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is to meet fixed income investors in the week commencing May 9 ahead of a potential self-led Tier 2 bond issuance, according to a lead banker.
The German lender last issued a Tier 2 bond in February 2015, a 1.25bn 2.75% February 2025 note.
Deutsche Bank is rated Baa1/BBB+/A- at the senior level. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.