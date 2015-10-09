* Ontario cancels, IADB falls short in tricky market
* Investors turn picky in the face of rates volatility
* Banks and central banks scale back SSA paper purchases
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - Rates volatility and a shrinking
investor base are disrupting a public sector debt market that
was once a byword for its dependability and strength in the face
of adversity.
Investors are proving unforgiving if the structure of deals
or price tags are not spot on. This week, the Canadian province
of Ontario became the first SSA issuer of the year to cancel a
deal and Inter-American Development Bank ended up printing an
uncovered US$1bn four-year - its smallest benchmark trade in two
years.
The trades that did enjoy success, such as Italy's 3.5bn
September 2032 inflation-linked bond and the European Investment
Bank's US$4bn five-year benchmark, were timed and priced in a
cautious manner that took into account any potential volatility.
Italy announced its transaction well after the European
market closed to avoid potential shocks, and EIB, having waited
for weeks for the right window, still priced its deal with a
healthy new issue premium.
"It shows there is no room for complacency in this market,"
said a banker at one of the lead managers on the Ontario trade.
"You are beholden to a smaller number of investors than perhaps
you were historically."
Rates volatility is the immediate concern, with quantitative
easing in Europe creating distortions in the euro market, and an
impending rate hike pulling spreads in different directions in
the US dollar market.
SHIFTING GEARS
The bigger concern though is that two dependable sources of
demand for SSA paper - central banks and bank treasuries - are
both scaling back, albeit for different reasons.
"Some investor types that typically make up the largest
components of demand for SSA deals have been operating at
reduced levels," said Alex Barnes, head of SSA syndicate at
Citigroup.
"On the central bank front, the emerging markets situation
that developed over the summer prompted a shift from buying to
selling, although we've seen some signs of burgeoning interest
of late."
Many emerging market central banks have been busy deploying
reserves to shore up weakening currencies, reducing the cash
available to make SSA purchases.
For example, China's central bank, a mammoth buyer of SSA
paper, used US$94bn of its foreign exchange reserves in August
to stabilise the renminbi after the currency's shock
devaluation.
At one point the People's Bank of China could be depended
upon to provide as much as 30% of demand for public sector
deals, one banker reckons, but in recent weeks it has become
much less active.
China is not the only country struggling with this issue:
Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and Chile have all
seen their currencies fall sharply against the US dollar this
year.
The slowdown in central bank demand has coincided with a
more tempered bank treasury bid for public sector debt.
"On the bank treasury side, for a long time they were
aggressively adding to their SSA portfolios, but a lot of those
accounts are now reaching [the limits of liquidity coverage
ratio] compliance," said Citigroup's Barnes.
"They are in much more of a steady state situation - having
to maintain rather than grow their portfolios means they are not
coming into deals with such large order sizes as before."
Kerr Finlayson, an SSA syndicate official at RBC, said he
thought there was at least a year or so left in terms of the big
guys.
"But it's probably fair to be a bit concerned about the
investor base going forward, particularly with some Asian
central bank demand going missing," he said.
PICKING AND CHOOSING
Neither class has stopped buying SSA bonds. More than 75% of
last week's biggest euro and dollar trades - KfW's 5bn
three-year and World Bank's US$5.25bn dual-tranche - were bought
by the two sectors. However, they have become more selective.
"The traditional bank treasury bid is no longer there at
tight mid-swap levels as banks' funding costs have gone up.
However, if you bring deals at a more attractive level, they are
still likely to be involved," said Damien Carde, head of
frequent borrowers DCM at RBS.
"Given most of them are buy-and-hold investors, we have to
be a bit more active in enticing these bank treasuries now, they
are just being more picky. Some European/Asian central banks,
who have also been quite active in many SSA deals, are now also
very selective in terms of new issue premium versus secondary
levels."
CHALLENGING
The upshot of all of this is that execution of deals is more
challenging and could become even more so.
In the case of Ontario, lead bankers said a variety of
factors influenced the decision while observers suggested this
was another sign that investors are becoming more finicky.
"Investors are more and more concerned about liquidity, and
are sticking to the more liquid names that are eligible,"
said one SSA syndicate official away from the deal.
A DCM official said he was concerned about the implications
for the fourth-quarter and beyond.
"I know we expect a wall of issuance every January and we
tend to believe nothing will stop that happening - but I'm not
so sure this time," he said.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Matthew Davies and
Helene Durand)