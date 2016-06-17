* Buyside ponders implications of negative 10-year Bunds
* Lack of alternatives stems outflows
* SSA issuers could benefit by issuing long-dated bonds
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - Investors were left despairing this
week after 10-year German Bund yields, the benchmark instrument
for European fixed-income markets, went negative for the very
first time as the tightening of core European government bonds
shows no signs of relenting.
Concerns over a potential British exit from the European
Union were blamed, but analysts said it could become a more
long-lasting phenomenon, driven by expansive monetary policy.
The 0.50% February 2026 Bund breached the 0% level early on
Tuesday and went on to hit a low of -0.037%, according to
Tradeweb data, though it was marginally positive again by Friday
midday.
"Ten-year German Bund yields are the measure of all things
in finance," said Stefan Kreuzkamp, chief investment office at
Deutsche Asset Management, the asset management division of
German lender Deutsche Bank. "A minus in front of the interest
rate is a symbolic manifestation of a world turning upside down.
The evaporation of this reference distorts every single asset
class."
Several analysts expect the 10-year Bund to go further into
negative-yielding territory in the future.
Citigroup analysts reiterated their view that it will hit
-0.15%, suggesting this could come sooner than expected given it
has already gone into negative territory.
Rabobank analysts believe the 10-year will end the year at
-0.10%, with the 30-year at 0.50%.
NO ALTERNATIVE
The news is symptomatic of a wider issue in fixed-income
markets across Europe: the low returns on offer for the
investment community. And yet, no one is able to leave for lack
of reasonable alternatives.
"Institutional investors are in the vices of low interest
rates and have to choose between unsavoury alternatives," said
Raimund Heischmann, a portfolio manager at German asset manager
MEAG.
"You can find positively yielding assets, but often at a
much higher credit risk, higher capital requirements and lower
liquidity."
More than 30% of government bonds in developed markets are
currently yielding in negative territory as a direct consequence
of expansive monetary policy, he said.
"If you had told me 12 months ago, deposit rates will be at
-40, Bunds would be at these levels, I would have predicted some
outflows for most of the fixed-income funds," said Tanguy Le
Saout, head of European fixed income at Pioneer Investments.
But that hasn't happened, he said. Pioneer set up a
subordinated bond fund in December last year to invest in
corporate hybrid, bank Tier 1 bonds and US preferred shares, and
this fund has grown to 700m in six months. Other investors
would have moved from a fixed-income to a multi-asset portfolio,
he said.
ISSUER OPPORTUNITY
While investors are looking at their options, there are no
signs that SSA issuers should be concerned about demand
diminishing, bankers who cover the sector said.
"The whole North European real-money investor community is
having a terrible time of it, and its choices are limited. They
essentially can either go up the duration curve or down the
ratings spectrum," said one DCM banker covering SSA.
"This could be an opportunity for borrowers to issue some
duration at attractive rates. Certainly, so far, it is not a
challenge for issuers at all," he said.
This was best typified by a recent deal by KfW. The Germany
agency received more than 6.75bn of demand for the first ever
five-year negative yielding SSA benchmark.
The Germany-guaranteed agency ended up printing a 5bn 0%
June 2021 bond at a final yield of -0.196%.
"Given that so many German Bunds are trading below the
deposit rate, this was something of a bargain," one SSA
syndicate official said at the time.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Matthew Davies and
Helene Durand)