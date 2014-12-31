BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank And Trust says Ferlou I. Evangelista promoted to senior vice president
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 31 Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) reached $1.2 trillion in 2014, the highest annual total since 2007 and 25 percent up from $930 billion in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Lending activity was buoyed by the return of acquisition financing and record refinancing.
M&A loan volume of $211.2 billion was more than double the $100.2 billion raised in 2013, as confidence grew among borrowers to make debt financed acquisitions, while strong bond and equity markets gave lenders the comfort of quick repayments through the capital markets.
"The emergence of M&A was healthy and had been a long time coming. There was fresh blood brought to the market with new deals," a loan syndicate head said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* For q3 group expecting to achieve operating earnings of 14.4 cents per stapled security (cpss) and distributions of 10.4cpss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: