LONDON, July 1 First half syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of $446 billion was down 26 percent compared to the first six months of 2014, as European merger and acquisition activity remained sporadic and demand for refinancing tailed off, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.

Despite high levels of market liquidity and ultra low interest rates, demand for loans in EMEA has fallen.

"It's been pretty quiet. Most credits have refinanced already, we're really at the end of the refinancing wave. Now the focus moves to September in the hope of more M&A," a senior banker said.

M&A loan volume rose to $86 billion in the first half, up 13 percent year-on-year, but with most European companies remaining cautious over prospects for growth, deal flow was patchy.

The largest M&A loans of the second quarter were Royal Dutch Shell's 10.07 billion pound ($15.75 billion) bridge loan backing its acquisition of BG Group and a 6.8 billion euro ($7.55 billion) bridge loan backing state-owned chemical firm ChemChina's buyout of Italian tyre company Pirelli.

Refinancing continued to be the main driver of activity with volume of $300 billion in the first half. This was 32 percent lower than a year earlier as most investment-grade companies had already refinanced existing loans over the last two years.

Investment-grade lending to Europe's higher rated companies dropped 28 percent in the first half to $268 billion from a year earlier.

High-grade M&A lending of $49 billion was 7 percent higher in the same period, but refinancing saw a 33 percent drop to $197 billion year-on-year.

The largest refinancings of the second quarter included global diversified natural resource company Glencore's $15.25 billion refinancing, steelmaker ArcelorMittal's $6 billion revolver and Norwegian energy group Statoil's $5 billion loan.

First half volume for the region's emerging markets came in at $56.6 billion -- 26.5 percent lower than the first half of 2014. Lending to Russian firms continued to struggle in the face of western sanctions, where volume fell 51.5 percent to $14.4 billion for the first half of 2015, down from $29.8 billion year-on-year.

LEVERAGED FALL

First half leveraged loan volume of $83.4 billion was 23 percent lower than the same period last year and the lowest level since 2012, as refinancing levels dropped from the high levels seen last year and the loan market faced increased competition from capital markets, which saw a number of loans exit via listings.

2014 had been a busy year as borrowers took advantage of recovering markets to refinance credits and take dividends to maximise returns from portfolios companies. However, refinancing activity in the first half of 2015 fell to $49.3 billion from $81.7 billion during the same period of 2014.

In contrast, leveraged M&A volume rose in the first half of the year to $34 billion, the highest level since 2008, as sponsors and corporates tried to carry out acquisitive strategies and take advantage of the high levels of debt financing available to them.

The loan market was open to financings as banks had appetite to underwrite and cash-rich investors sought to put money to work after a number of repayments. There were also a number of CLO warehouses which needed to be filled, as CLO issuance continued to grow in Europe.

"The market recovered substantially in 2014, resetting a lot of deals through recapitalisations and refinancings. The market has now stabilised so refinancing volumes have slowed down. It is encouraging that underlying M&A has picked up as sponsors use their dry powder and put money to work. It is a very positive tone for future deal flow," a loan syndicate head said.

The largest leveraged buyout loan of the second quarter was a 1.22 billion euro term loan B backing private equity firm CVC's buyout of German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas. The loan was increased twice, at the expense of the bonds, as the loan market looked more attractive in light of growing macro volatility triggered by the eurozone crisis at the end of June.

Despite heightened levels of M&A, refinancings still dominated first half activity, totalling 59 percent. Overall depressed leveraged loan volume and a load of cash in the system led borrowers to reprice paper and make adjustments to credits on more opportunistic terms.

Swiss chemical company Ineos took advantage of market technicals and an amend and extend process was the second largest leveraged loan deal of the quarter. The borrower increased the euro portion of the deal, reduced the dollar portion and pushed out maturities.

Towards the end of the second quarter, increased macro volatility and a growing pipeline of new deals led a number of repricings to be pulled including German carbon black producer Orion Engineered Carbons ; Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles and Spain's Ufinet Telecom. Repricing activity is expected to tail off in the third quarter.

European leveraged loan bankers are readying for a pickup in activity, with as much as 7 billion euros of loans expected to launch before September, including 2.2 billion euros of debt backing Apollo's buyout of Saint-Gobain's glass bottle unit Verallia; around 1 billion euros of loans backing CVC's buyout of French smart card connector manufacturer Linxens; and around 1 billion pounds to refinance British cereal maker Weetabix.

Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE > topped the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner league table in the first half, with a $17.93 billion market share and 73 deals. JP Morgan was second, with $17.5 billion and 43 deals and BNP Paribas was third, with $17.17 billion and 102 deals.