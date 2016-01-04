(Fixes typo in headline)

* Overall volume flat compared to 2014

* Brewer AB InBev signed record US$75bn loan

* Acquisition financing up 46% in 2015

By Alasdair Reilly and Hannah Brenton

LONDON, Jan 4 Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) reached US$1.2trn in 2015, matching the volume of loans raised in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, as the loan market remained highly competitive and attractive to borrowers.

Despite the impact of mid-year global volatility caused by a dramatic tumble in China's stock market and plummeting oil and commodity prices, a strong fourth quarter saw volume of US$408bn, the highest quarterly figure since the US$475bn recorded in the second quarter of 2007.

Major acquisition financings helped boost volume in the fourth quarter and offset lower loan issuance from the previous two quarters.

Acquisition financing was up 46% in 2015 to US$308bn, the highest annual figure since 2008, as borrowers took advantage of low interest rates and market liquidity to make large debt funded acquisitions.

The largest deal of the year was global brewer AB InBev's record US$75bn loan signed in October that backed its purchase of SABMiller. The loan was provided by a group of 21 relationship banks and included US$40bn of bridge loans.

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical closed a US$31.5bn loan in November to back its acquisition of Allergan Generics and the refinancing of an existing credit facility. That deal included a US$22bn bridge loan, while a separate US$6.75bn equity bridge loan was held by the underwriting banks.

French industrial gases group Air Liquide also added to the late year M&A push, signing a US$12bn bridge loan backing its acquisition of US peer Airgas.

Other sizeable acquisition in the year included Royal Dutch Shell's £10.07bn (US$14.86bn)bridge loan for its acquisition of BG Group in May, and a 6.8bn (US$7.41bn) bridge loan in April that backed state-owned chemical firm ChemChina's buyout of Italian tyre company Pirelli.

German real estate firm Deutsche Annington agreed a 6.25bn loan to back its acquisition of rival Gagfah in January, while a Borealis-led consortium funded its acquisition of Fortum's Swedish distribution grid with a 4.7bn-equivalent loan in May.

Mid-year M&A loan volumes were boosted by jumbo deals for Belgian chemicals group Solvay (US$5.8bn) and German construction materials firm HeidelbergCement (4.4bn) both agreed in July. REFINANCING RETREATS

Refinancing, traditionally the main driver of activity, of US$605bn in 2015 was 24% down on 2014 as a natural decline in opportunistic refinancing continued. However, some of Europe's largest companies continued to take advantage of market liquidity to amend and extend existing facilities on improved terms, while refinancing volume was also boosted by a wave of IPO-related refinancing.

The largest refinancing of the year came as global diversified natural resource company Glencore returned for its annual refinancing, closing US$15.25bn of loans in May before the company was hit by a slump in commodity prices and forced to launch debt reduction programme.

Meanwhile, steel maker ArcelorMittal (US$6bn) and Norwegian energy group Statoil (US$5bn) also agreed refinancings in the second quarter.

French dairy company Lactalis closed a 5bn refinancing in July, while AB InBev closed a US$9bn refinancing in August ahead of its acquisition of SABMiller. Nestle also returned to the market, agreeing a 6.5bn short-term loan and the extension of an existing 5bn five-year facility.

In December, Volkswagen agreed a 20bn bridge loan in December to help shore up its financing and pay the costs of the emissions scandal that has rocked the company.

Despite growing geopolitical tensions and economic volatility bankers expect market stability but a rise in interest rates in Europe and a prolonged slump in oil prices could signal a long-awaited market correction and a potential pricing increase in the investment-grade space.

"I think it will be more of the same for the first six months at least, after that who knows? With all the bridge loans arranged last year there will be plenty of refinancing to be done in 2016, while there are still a lot of discussions around potential M&A," a senior banker said. LEVERAGED LEAP

Leveraged loan volume reached US$216.14bn in 2015, its highest level since 2007.

The annual total was up 7.66% compared to 2014's US$200.7bn total, fuelled by an increase in mergers & acquisitions.

At US$83.4bn, event-driven leveraged loan activity was up 37% compared to the previous year, and only just below the US$84.64bn raised in 2008.

However, other leveraged activity in 2015, including refinancings, repricings and dividend recapitalisations, stood at US$132.8bn, down 5.4% on the 2014 level, marking the lowest total since 2012.

The overall increase in leveraged loan volume took place amid a surge in global mergers and acquisitions, despite wider volatility in the markets in the latter half of 2015.

Investor concern over the Chinese economy prompted a number of deals to be delayed or flexed in the second half of the year, while choppy markets in the US forced banks to pull a US$5.6bn buyout of software firm Veritas in November, which threatened to impact the European market at year-end.

One leveraged banker said the surge in leveraged M&A activity in 2015 had not been reflected in sponsor-backed leveraged buyouts - where private equity firms have struggled to win out against trade buyers and IPO valuations.

Sponsored buyout loans dropped 6.8% to US$101.9bn compared to 2014, but overall leveraged numbers were boosted by near-investment grade takeovers and crossover credits.

There were nevertheless a number of large leveraged buyouts including the 2.02bn financing backing Hellman & Friedman's acquisition of a stake in Sweden's Securitas Direct Verisure.

A 1.54bn loan backing Apollo Global Management's acquisition of Saint-Gobain's glass bottle unit Verallia was the largest new money covenant-lite term loan raised in Europe's leveraged loan market for a debut issuer.

BNP Paribas topped the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner table in 2015, with a US$59.7bn market share and 252 deals. HSBC claimed second spot with a US$53.6bn market share and 186 deals, while Barclays clinched third spot with a US$39.5bn market share and 130 deals. ($1 = 0.6778 pounds) ($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly and Hannah Brenton; Editing by Christopher Mangham)