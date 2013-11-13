LONDON Nov 13 EMED Mining, which plans
to restart Spain's Rio Tinto copper mine, dismissed a potential
rival claim by trader Trafigura and said it clearly owned the
rights to tap the Andalusian deposit.
Its London shares up over 8 percent to 8.25 pence.
Trafigura, the world's third-biggest trader in
raw materials and a rival investor in Spanish mining, earlier
this week said it had signed a purchase option agreement with
Comision liquidadora de Riotinto that could allow it to buy the
rights to Minas de Rio Tinto, the mine which gave its name to a
firm that became conglomerate Rio Tinto .
Trafigura did not give details of the deal, but media
reports said the agreement could allow Trafigura to take over
the project if EMED failed to secure development permits.
London and Toronto-listed EMED, in a statement to the
market, dismissed the Trafigura deal and described the Comision
liquidadora de Riotinto as a private company in liquidation
since 2004.
"EMED Mining Public Limited confirms that its wholly owned
Spanish subsidiary ... is the legal owner of the Rio Tinto
mining rights, contrary to any implication made by a recent
press release from Trafigura," it said.
"EMED Mining remains focused on obtaining the permits
required prior to site start-up," it said, adding the
environmental plan might be approved by the end of 2013.
Trafigura had no immediate further comment.
The commodities trader already owns the Minas de Aguas
Tenidas project in Spain, representing an investment of 400
million euros ($540 million) to date.
Miner Rio Tinto sold its majority stake in the project in
the 1950s and the remainder in later years. It was mothballed in
2001, when copper prices sank, until EMED took an option over
the project and, later, ownership.