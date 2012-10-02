UPDATE 2-Russia's Polyus tests markets with London and Moscow share sales
* Provides test of Western appetite for Russian assets (Adds detail, context)
LONDON Oct 2 EMED Mining Public Ltd : * Got complete report of aau public comments from environment ministry of the
junta de andalucía * Expects to provide satisfactory and substantiated replies to the authorities
within 15 days
* Provides test of Western appetite for Russian assets (Adds detail, context)
* Explosion took place one hour after midnight, setting off fires