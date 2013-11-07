BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
Nov 7 Emei Shan Tourism Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to place no more than 30.1 million A-shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyh54v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
April 16 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd