HOUSTON Nov 4 Emerald Oil Inc, a tiny producer in North Dakota's Bakken oil field, on Tuesday became one of the first companies to say it could take a drilling rig out of service because of plunging crude prices.

The company, which expects to produce a modest 4,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, is currently working with three rigs in the Bakken, where the rise of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have turned North Dakota into the top U.S. oil producing state after Texas.

The contract for one of Emerald's rigs expires in the first quarter and the company may not renew it.

"We have to respond to large changes in the price of crude oil," Chief Executive McAndrew Rudisill told investors on a conference call. "We will make a decision in the middle of March 2015 on whether or not to lay down the third rig."

He said the company's decision would be driven largely by what is happening with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude.

WTI traded in the futures market at $79 a barrel on Tuesday and, because Bakken normally sells about $10 per barrel cheaper than WTI, analysts have said some small producers will face pressure from investors to curb spending.

Oil prices that have slid 25 percent since June have already punished shale oil producers. Emerald's shares have lost 65 percent this year to $2.66 each.

Breakeven prices to drill and transport oil range from $50 to $75 per barrel in the Eagle Ford in south Texas, $60 to $80 per barrel in North Dakota's Bakken, and $65 to $80 per barrel in the Wolfcamp Shale in Texas' Permian Basin, according to consultants at Wood Mackenzie.

On Monday, Hercules Offshore Inc said sinking crude prices prompted it to cut 15 percent of its jobs and remove four drilling rigs from its fleet in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting By Terry Wade; editing by Andrew Hay)