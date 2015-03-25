March 25 Emergent BioSolutions Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for inhaled anthrax, triggering a $7 million milestone payment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The treatment, Anthrasil, is a sterile solution of purified human immune globulin G (IgG) that targets the anthrax toxins of Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria that causes anthrax disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)