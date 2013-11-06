By Sujata Rao
LONDON Nov 6 Russian and Turkish local currency
bonds may receive billions of dollars in capital inflows after
their inclusion into a flagship global index, a vote of
confidence for markets that are just recovering from a bruising
summer selloff.
Being part of a widely-used index tends to bring in cash
because investment funds tracking the index will have to make
room in their portfolios for the bond or stock in question.
Barclays said government bonds in rouble and lira would
enter the Barclays Global Aggregate Index from March 31 2014,
joining the 22 currencies already included.
Although the index share -- 0.14 for Turkey and 0.17 for
Russia -- is small, it will give investors extra access to two
important emerging markets and their high yielding bonds. The
two countries' foreign currency debt is already included.
"The weights are optically modest, but the amount tracking
the index is sizeable. We estimate potential tracking flows of
$2.5-3.0 billion to Russia and $2.0-2.2 billion to Turkey,"
Barclays told clients late on Tuesday.
Barclays does not disclose how much investor cash is
benchmarked against its indices but it said: "There should be a
positive sentiment effect from index inclusion for both local
markets, as the inclusion is not a mechanical process but relies
also on the input of investors."
To qualify for inclusion in the Global Aggregate Index a
credit must have an investment-grade rating and a freely traded,
convertible currency. There must also be a liquid forward market
that allows investors to hedge their currency exposure.
Russian hard currency bonds have been in the Barclays index
since 2008, while Turkish dollar and euro-denominated government
bonds joined in June 2013 following the sovereign's promotion to
investment grade.
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
Investors did not expect any immediate reaction, with flows
from tracking funds seen materialising only after March 31.
"It's clearly a very big index and it's very important.
(But) Turkey and Russia are going to be very very small in the
index," said Angus Halkett, a portfolio manager at Stone Harbor
Investments.
UBS strategist Manik Narain said both markets had taken in
huge inflows earlier this year, with Russian OFZ debt especially
benefiting from liberalisation of the rouble bond market.
Since February, foreign investors buying OFZ bonds have been
able to process them through international clearing houses
Euroclear and Clearstream, enjoying easier and quicker access to
the market.
"I think most of the investors who wanted exposure to these
bonds will have already gotten in after Euroclearability in
Russia was announced last year and Turkey's upgrade to
investment grade," Narain said.
Russia is likely to benefit more from the move, he said
noting that foreign holdings of Turkish and Russian debt are
currently around $57 billion and $26 billion respectively.
The other important effect is psychological.
The lira and rouble were among those bruised by the selloff
that hit emerging markets from May-August, with the former
plunging to record lows against the dollar.
But Barclays said the decision to include these currencies
into the index had been endorsed by investors.
"This is further evidence of the increasing trend of
emerging markets issuance becoming eligible for the mainstream
benchmark fixed income indices," it said.
Emerging currencies already represented in the index are
Mexican peso, Polish zloty, South African rand, Malaysian
ringitt, Thai baht, Singapore dollar, Israeli shekel, Czech
crown, Hong Kong dollar and Chilean peso.
Inclusion of lira and rouble bonds will bring the emerging
markets component of the index to 5.6 percent, Barclays said,
contrasting this a 0.38 percent share in 1999.