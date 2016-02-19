LONDON Feb 19 The world's biggest asset
manager, BlackRock, has gone overweight emerging local currency
bonds within its emerging market debt strategies for the first
time in three years, predicting double-digit returns this year
from the sector.
"This is the first time we are positive on EM local currency
debt in three years," Sergio Trigo Paz, BlackRock's head of
emerging debt told Reuters on Friday.
"We are expecting double-digit total returns in dollar terms
in a year where most assets might deliver negative ones."
Trigo Paz had favoured hard currency debt since 2013, the
year the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would cut back on
bond-buying, setting the dollar on an appreciation path against
almost every other currency. The Fed raised interest rates last
December.
EM local debt lost 11 percent in dollars last year, but has
outperformed most asset classes in 2016, with gains of over 3
percent on the GBI-EM index.
But Trigo Paz predicted at least a partial retracement of
the dollar's 25 percent appreciation in the past three years.
Among central banks, while Europe and Japan are easing
policy, the Fed is no longer expected to raise rates sharply.
"So at least there is some stabilisation or a pause in the
monetary policy divergence and this is the first headwind that
has been neutralised," he said.
As for the second headwind, weak oil prices, he said oil
exporters - members of the OPEC producers' group as well as
non-OPEC Russia - had demonstrated their keenness to prevent
further price slides. Producers agreed this week to freeze
output.
"If you talk of a one-third (dollar) retracement, we talk of
7 percent. So in EM local debt you get to clip your coupon of 7
percent, plus another 7 pct on EM currencies if you get a dollar
depreciation of 7 percent across the board," Trigo Paz said.
Asset selection can provide extra returns on top, he added.
He favours the debt of countries rebalancing their current
accounts such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil and Chile, as well
as those able to cut interest rates. Most of the latter group
are in Asia.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)