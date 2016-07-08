LONDON, July 8 Emerging market bond funds
received $3.3 billion over the past week, JPMorgan said on
Friday, the largest weekly inflow since it started tracking the
data in 2004.
While Britain's June 23 vote in favour of leaving the
European Union caused initial knee-jerk selling of emerging
assets, those flows have reversed as bond yields in the
developed world collapsed to ever new lows and the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled it would likely postpone raising rates.
With more than $10 trillion worth of debt now estimated as
carrying sub-zero yields, more and more funds are flocking to
higher-return emerging bonds.
JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging bond
indexes, said the resurgence in inflows was broad-based and
benefiting both hard and local currency debt.
It said this was the first time since early 2013 that both
segments had received inflows in excess of $1 billion each.
So far this year, emerging fixed income funds have absorbed
a total of $12.1 billion, the bank estimates, contrasting with
2015 outflows of $14.4 billion.
However, flows to debt in local currencies remain in
negative territory, amounting to minus $3.2 billion.
The picture is less bullish on emerging equities, which
continue to suffer from sluggish economic growth across the
developing world and the prospect of more slowdowns in China.
While JPM data showed emerging equity funds receiving $616
million in the past week, the sector has seen net outflows of
$11.2 billion year-to-date, having seen a whopping $64 billion
flee in 2015 and losing $28.5 billion in 2014.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Gareth Jones)