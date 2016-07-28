(Repeats item that first ran on Wednesday)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, July 27 Emerging market debt funds are
enjoying a bumper inflow for the first time in three years, but
portfolio managers are struggling to invest the bonanza as new
bond sales have declined and trading volumes have evaporated.
In a world awash with negative-yielding bonds - more than
$10 trillion of the global bond market at last count - and with
expectations of further monetary easing rife, there has been a
sudden scramble for emerging market debt.
Funds tracked by EPFR Global and JPMorgan have taken in a
net $20 billion so far in 2016. The data, which captures a small
slice of the global action, showed a record $4.7 billion in
inflows last week.
Most interest has centred on dollar-denominated debt,
generally seen as safer than bonds in domestic currencies. And
given that new hard currency bond sales have not recovered since
the latest emerging markets shakeout in February, a shortage has
emerged to drive up prices.
Emerging market companies will not sell more than $220
billion this year, JPMorgan estimates, contrasting that with the
2012-2014 period when annual corporate bond sales averaged $355
billion. Turmoil in Turkey after a failed coup may impact
markets further, with two issuers already postponing their bond
plans.
Sovereign debt sales are up this year thanks to mega-deals
from Argentina and Qatar. But net new supply, after accounting
for maturities and coupon payments, will be just over $50
billion, JPM says.
According Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging debt at Pioneer
Investments, one of the funds he runs is more than a third
larger than it was in early-2016.
"We are happy to have this problem but the difficulty is
things are progressively getting more expensive. When money
comes in, funds have to buy. Effectively you are a forced
buyer," Syzdykov said.
The shortage has cut the average size of secondary market
transactions to about $2-$3 million, compared with $5 million as
recently as April, he said.
"The situation people are facing is: Close your eyes and
abandon your discrimination skills and buy what you can."
This re-emergence of U.S. rate rise expectations - futures
now price a 50-50 chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike
this year - has dampened demand a bit. But markets remain tight
with the outlooks for more central bank stimulus in Japan and
Europe.
Another investor said that of 650 corporate bonds he had
looked at from emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as
many as 550 now trade above par. Less than half were above par
earlier this year.
He cited the example of a 2026 dollar bond that was issued
by Abu Dhabi's state-run utility Taqa in mid-June just under par
and now trades at 108 cents in the dollar..
"It's become a big one-way market. Rates will remain low for
longer and a lot of this liquidity is ending up in emerging
markets," the investor said.
LIQUIDITY TRAP
Shrinking trading volumes is not a new problem.
The ability to find ready buyers and sellers of high-risk,
junk-rated debt from Western companies and emerging markets has
suffered from strict bank regulation since 2008 on how much
inventory brokers can hold on their books and the disappearance
of proprietary trading at banks.
As a result, market makers - banks that facilitated trading
by holding securities on their own books and displaying bids and
offers - have all but vanished.
Reuters reported last year that the average stock of an
emerging dollar bond traded less than twice a year, down from
4-5 times in 2007 reut.rs/2a2Phza
Falling liquidity means investors are often unwilling to
part with assets, leaving "gappy" price moves on the way up as
well as down, said Rob Drijkoningen, head of emerging debt at
Neuberger Bermann, referring to widening spreads between bids
and offers.
The collapse in secondary trade volumes was exacerbated by
the fall in new issuance, Drijkoningen said, adding:
"A lot of investors position on the back of new issues. That
means there is normally a liquidity channel which is not working
at the moment."
Investors' desperation manifested itself during the recent
sale of bonds from Israeli drugmaker Teva, where the bidding
frenzy was described by one banker as a "bloodbath".
Teva took orders of 25 billion euros for its 4 billion euro
bond. Bids for its dollar issue hit $70 billion.
Fund managers also bemoan the disappearance of new-issue
premia - the yield pick-up offered to lure buyers to new bonds.
Teva's tranches offered yields up to 35 basis points tighter
than existing bonds.
And investors last week were happy to lend Brazil -
junk-rated and mired in crises - 30-year cash at 5.875 percent,
below the 6.125 percent paid on a 10-year bond in March.
One solution is to veer off-benchmark. The capitalisation of
JPM's most-used benchmarks for sovereign and corporate dollar
debt is near $800 billion but another $3 trillion in tradeable
debt is available outside major indexes, says Jan Dehn, head of
research at Ashmore.
Another strategy is to wait for bad news to hit. Pioneer's
Syzdykov used a market selloff following Turkey's failed coup to
buy bonds at reduced prices. But the technical momentum is
masking risks such as those in Turkey, he warned, adding:
"Eventually those things will come back to haunt the
emerging world."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)