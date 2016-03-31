By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, April 1 Emerging market borrowers raised
over $73 billion on global bond markets in the first quarter of
2016, almost a fifth below year-ago levels, but refinancing
needs and improving market conditions could boost issuance in
coming months.
Data compiled by Thomson Reuters shows governments had sold
hard currency bonds worth $29.3 billion by March 29, while
corporate issuance amounted to $43.8 billion, the latter posting
the lowest first quarter sales since 2010.
While sales picked up in March, issuance suffered a
two-month long dry spell as global recession fears and oil price
falls soured investors' appetite for higher-risk assets.
Now, with the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling only modest
rate rises and the European Central Bank cutting rates further
into negative territory, investment is returning to emerging
markets, with March inflows hitting 21-month highs.
"It is a sign of returning risk appetite that we have seen a
number of emerging markets sovereigns coming back to the market
to raise money," said Marcus Svedberg, chief economist at East
Capital.
"We know the ECB trajectory now, we know the Fed trajectory
now ... on top of that oil has stabilised."
Sovereigns from Poland to Mongolia and Paraguay tapped
markets in March, and even crisis-hit Brazil sold a 10-year
dollar bond at 6.125 percent.
The March surge took quarterly issuance past the $55 billion
raised in the last three months of 2015, the data showed.
A hefty debt repayment schedule and balance sheets dented by
weak commodity price are also driving issuance. Emerging
entities must pay almost $300 billion on coupons and maturing
bonds in 2016 alone, JP Morgan calculates.
"The need for refinancing is quite high so I wouldn't be
surprised - if the market allows - to see high levels of
issuance again," said Pablo Goldberg, senior emerging debt
strategist at BlackRock.
BlueBay Asset Management's co-head of emerging debt, Polina
Kurdyavko, reckons corporate issuance can easily reach $300
billion in 2016, on a par with the levels of past years.
Borrowers are also increasingly lured to euros, issuing
around $25 billion worth of debt in the single currency - over a
third of the total, up from 20 percent a year ago.
Mexican firms Pemex and America Movil were among
those tapping euro markets, the former receiving orders of six
billion euros for its 2.25-billion euro deal. Peru, Chile,
Colombia and Singapore's Temasek also sold euro-denominated
bonds.
This is down to falling euro borrowing costs, and with even
10-year German yields near zero, European investors are
increasingly seeking returns overseas.
Coming months should see Argentina return to bond markets
after 15 years and the first Russian sovereign deal since 2013.
Lower-rated and debut issuers are also on their way but may have
to pay a price.
Mongolia, rated B or five notches into junk, this week sold
5-year bonds with a 10.875 percent coupon. Ecuador has held a
roadshow while Kenya is meeting investors next week for a bond.
"I think we need to start seeing the lower (rated) issuers
come as well (to talk about a sustained turnaround)," said Mark
Baker, a fund manager at Standard Life Investments.
"We certainly have a lot of investor meetings lately, going
by that there is a bit of supply that we could see."
