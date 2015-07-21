* NDB considering raising funds via bonds in member markets
* To forge closer ties with AIIB, other institutions
* NDB to help emerging economies develop faster - China
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, July 21 Officials from the world's
largest emerging nations launched the New Development Bank (NDB)
on Tuesday, the second of two new policy banks heavily backed by
Beijing that are being pitched as alternatives to existing
institutions such as the World Bank.
Also known as the BRICS bank, it follows soon after the
establishment of the China-led Asian Investment Infrastructure
Bank (AIIB). The new bank will fund infrastructure and
development projects in BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India,
China and South Africa.
The ceremony on Tuesday concludes a lengthy wait since the
NDB was first proposed in 2012. Disagreements over the bank's
funding, management and headquarters had slowed its launch.
"Our objective is not to challenge the existing system as it
is but to improve and complement the system in our own way," NDB
President Kundapur Vaman Kamath said.
He added that after a meeting with the AIIB in Beijing, the
NDB had decided to set up a "hotline" with the AIIB to discuss
issues, and to forge closer ties between "new institutions
coming together with a completely different approach."
The bank is considering raising funds by issuing a
"substantial" amount of bonds in member markets to help mitigate
costs arising from exchange rate fluctuations, he said.
Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said the NDB's support of
infrastructure projects will help "ease long-running bottlenecks
faced by emerging and developing countries, and help them speed
up, adjust and upgrade economic development."
The ceremony, held in Shanghai where the NDB's headquarters
are located, was relatively low-key in comparison to a June
signing of the articles of agreement for the AIIB in Beijing,
which was attended by delegates from 57 countries and President
Xi Jinping.
"From our standpoint we are really looking forward to
cooperating with the new institutions...the needs (for
infrastructure) are huge," said Karin Finkelston, a vice
president at the World Bank, adding that the World Bank had been
helping the AIIB and NDB on issues such as human resources.
The Japan-led Asian Development Bank, in a statement quoting
its president Takehiko Nakao, said it hoped to explore
opportunities to co-finance projects with the NDB.
The NDB will have an initial capital of $50 billion to be
equally funded by the five members who will have equal voting
rights. The capital will be expanded to $100 billion within the
next couple of years.
The members will also establish a reserve currency pool
worth over another $100 billion. China has pledged to contribute
$41 billion, Brazil, India and Russia will each contribute $18
billion, while South Africa will contribute $5 billion.
Kamath, a former executive with India's largest private bank
ICICI Bank, told Reuters earlier this month that the NDB plans
to issue its first loans in April next year.
