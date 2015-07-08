BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UFA, Russia, July 8 Russia is not in a position to help solve the Greek debt crisis, but the European Union should resolve it on its on, Andrei Kostin, chief executive officer at Russia's second largest bank VTB, said on Wednesday.
"This is Europe's problem," Kostin said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Ufa. "Europe has created it and it should resolve it on its own. I do not think that Russia is in a position to help." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.