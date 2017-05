UFA, Russia, July 9 Russia can expect additional Chinese investment into Russian bonds in 2015, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa, Ulyukayev also said the exchange rate of Russian rouble should be determined by the central bank's inflation targeting regime. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)